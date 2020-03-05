The women’s soccer program at Shawnee State will host a Player Identification Clinic, which will be available to position players across various backgrounds, at Shawnee Turf on Saturday, April 4 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in an announcement made by Shawnee State women’s soccer head coach Natasha Ademakinwa on Tuesday.
The clinic, which will feature instruction by Ademakinwa, will be open to high school sophomores through seniors, Shawnee State students, college transfers, and internationals who are interested in playing women’s soccer at Shawnee State. It provides an exciting opportunity for interested student-athletes to showcase their skills to Shawnee State coaches.
In addition to the Player ID Clinic, the student-athletes who attend said camps have the option of getting a full experience at Shawnee State over the entire day, both academically and athletically, as the Shawnee Showcase Day, which gives prospective students an opportunity to see the campus and explore their options from a field of study standpoint, occurs the same day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Student-athletes who wish to attend both the Player ID Clinic as well as the Shawnee Showcase Day, where students can explore a litany of different professions, will have lunch in the Bear’s Den Dining Hall inside Morris University Center and get a housing tour. A complete link to the schedule is included at https://www.shawnee.edu/showcaseday.
There will be a registration fee of $30. Payments can be made on the day of the clinics themselves.
Any player interested in attending should RSVP no later than Friday, April 3 by contacting Shawnee State assistant Michaela Garner by email at mgarner@shawnee.edu or by phone at (740) 877-9201.
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.