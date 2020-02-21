Kaila Barr

Kaila Barr

MIDDLETOWN — University of Rio Grande (Ohio) freshman Kaila Barr claimed River States Conference Women's Indoor Field Athlete of the Week for her performance Feb. 10-16.

Barr, a thrower from Waverly, Ohio, registered a first-place finish in the weight throw at the Ohio Wesleyan Open this past weekend. She was on top of the field of 20 competitors with a toss of 15.50 meters, a career-long.

The RSC champion in the event and the RSC Women's Indoor Co-Newcomer of the Year, she was just off the NAIA national standard of 15.80 meters.

The RedStorm will be at the University at Findlay meet on Feb. 22.

Load comments