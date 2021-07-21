The defending national championship winning Shawnee State men’s basketball program will host three events over the coming weeks ahead for campers who desire to learn from the tutelage of the very players and coaches who made the 2020-21 season as successful as it was.
The camps and camp dates are as follows:
SSU Beardown Camp
The Shawnee State Beardown Camp, which will occur from Monday, July 26 to Thursday, July 29, will host two separate sessions throughout all four days. Grades 2-5 will participate in sessions from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. while Grades 5-9 will participate in the final sessions each day from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The cost for a single camper is $75. For campers who want to spend the full day participating in the camp, the amount will be priced at $150.
All campers will receive a SSU Camp Ball.
REGISTER: https://commerce.cashnet.com/MBKBDC
SSU Elite Camp
The SSU Elite Camp, which is a one-day event, will be held for incoming high school freshmen through incoming senior boys (Grades 9-12) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.
The camp will include instruction from the coaching staff inside the men’s basketball program at Shawnee State and player evaluation in drill stations, with players competing against one another in said drills. The camp will also feature a tour of the entire campus and a presentation of the men’s basketball program as a whole.
The cost of the one-day camp is $25 per camper.
REGISTER: https://commerce.cashnet.com/MBKEC
SSU Fall League
The Shawnee State men’s basketball program will also be hosting the SSU Fall League — available for student-athletes heading into the sixth through 12th grades — every Sunday evening from Aug. 29 to Oct. 3.
The league, which will be hosted on Sunday evenings from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., will have games inside Waller Gymnasium. There will be two separate divisions — a middle school and a high school division — and players who sign up for the league will be split up randomly with seven to nine players participating on each team.
The league, which will provide participants with fall league jerseys, costs $75 for each individual participant. It will also feature four hours of play each Sunday across six different dates, including Aug. 29, Sept. 5, Sept. 12, Sept. 19, Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, which leads to 24 hours of basketball.
REGISTER: https://commerce.cashnet.com/MBFL
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.
