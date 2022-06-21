NEW YORK (Tuesday, June 21, 2022) – Major League Soccer today opened the voting process for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, which includes participation by players, fans and media. The 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will feature the MLS All-Stars taking on a team of All-Stars from Mexico’s top soccer league, LIGA MX, on August 10 at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United FC.
As part of the voting process, MLS reviewed performance metrics from the current season to categorize players in the positions where they are most utilized. Players will be selected in seven specific positions: goalkeeper, right back, center back, left back, defensive midfielder, attacking midfielder, and forward/winger.
Of the 26 MLS players to be selected for the All-Star Game, the breakdown is as follows:
12 players will be determined by a vote of MLS players, fans, and media. Each of the three voting groups will represent one-third of the combined vote.
12 players will be selected by MLS All-Star head coach Adrian Heath of the host team Minnesota United FC.
Two players will be selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.
Players, fans and media will cast their votes for 11 players in a 4-1-2-3 formation: one goalkeeper, one right back, two center backs, one left back, one defensive midfielder, two attacking midfielders and three forwards/wingers. The top players in each position from the combined vote will be named All-Stars. The 12th player selected will be the one who received the next-highest total of overall votes.
To qualify for the ballot, players must have appeared in at least 50 percent of his club’s matches this season at the time the ballot was created on June 1. Players who did not qualify for the ballot are still eligible for selection by MLS All-Star head coach Adrian Heath or Commissioner Garber.
Fan voting opens today, Tuesday, June 21, and will close at 11:59 p.m. PT on Friday, July 1. All fans can vote on MLSSoccer.com/vote or via the MLS App, and every fan has the unique opportunity to share their picks on social media.
Every player from each of the 28 MLS clubs will be provided a special link to vote for their peers. Approximately 300 members of the media who regularly cover MLS will also make their picks for the league’s top players.
The 2022 MLS All-Star Game is part of the groundbreaking partnership between MLS and LIGA MX that also consist of major events on the soccer calendar, including Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup, and is committed to providing continued competitive opportunities to strengthen both leagues.
The match will air live on ESPN and Univision in the U.S., TSN and TVA Sports in Canada, on ESPN throughout Mexico and Latin America, and in more than 190 countries around the world, with kickoff slated for 8:30 p.m. ET.
Tickets for the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target are on sale at MLSSoccer.com/All-Star or by clicking here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.