Date Location/Match Time

8/13 Valley 4:30

8/15 Vinton Co. 10:00

8/20 @ Wheelersburg 5:00

8/22 Minford 5:00

8/27 Notre Dame 4:30

8/28 @ Hillsboro 5:00

8/29 @ Valley 5:00

9/3 Unioto 4:30

Date Opponent/Location Time

9/5 Wheelersburg 5:00

9/10 @ Minford 5:00

9/11 Hillsboro 4:30

9/12 @ Notre Dame 5:00

9/16 @ Vinton Co. 5:00

9/19 @ Unioto 5:00

9/24 @ SOC Match 4:00

9/25 @ SOC Match 4:00

