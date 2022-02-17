RioBlevinsPOTW

South Webster's Shiloah Blevins was named RSC Player of the Week for his play for the University of Rio Grande men's basketball team. 

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - University of Rio Grande sophomore Shiloah Blevins put up 24.0 points per game to garner River States Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week Feb. 7-13.

A forward from South Webster, Ohio, Blevins led the RedStorm to a 2-0 week with 48 points in two games. He also averaged 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 rebounds per game while shooting 44 percent from the field.

Blevins had 32 points in a victory over Carlow (Pa.), a game in which he surpassed 1,000 career points. He then had 16 points and nine rebounds while playing all 40 minutes in a win at Point Park (Pa.).

