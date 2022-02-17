MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - University of Rio Grande sophomore Shiloah Blevins put up 24.0 points per game to garner River States Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week Feb. 7-13.
A forward from South Webster, Ohio, Blevins led the RedStorm to a 2-0 week with 48 points in two games. He also averaged 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 rebounds per game while shooting 44 percent from the field.
Blevins had 32 points in a victory over Carlow (Pa.), a game in which he surpassed 1,000 career points. He then had 16 points and nine rebounds while playing all 40 minutes in a win at Point Park (Pa.).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.