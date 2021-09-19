Finding hidden gems that can be overlooked, and developed into the diamonds that lead to highly successful teams, are among the hallmarks of truly great coaches.
In Maddie McElley, first-year Shawnee State head softball coach Sam White may have that type of gem. McElley, a utility softball player out of Tracy High School in Tracy, Calif. -- an hour's drive from San Francisco -- will make the trip and suit up for the Bears beginning with the Spring 2022 semester.
"It means a lot that I get the chance to further my softball career," McElley said. "At the same time, I'm also very excited to further my education."
At Tracy, McElley, after playing junior varsity for the Bulldogs and hitting .529 as a sophomore, was expected to play a large role in her first full varsity season as a starter. Just six games in while batting .300 for Tracy, however, COVID proved to be the demise of hers -- and everybody's -- Spring 2020 softball schedule.
While McElley's first varsity season was short-lived, her travel ball play already had a notable suitor -- White. In July 2020, White landed McElley as one of his first recruits into the Bluefield (Va.) family as the coach there. When he took the head coaching position at Shawnee State, White made sure that McElley remained a top priority of his -- and brought the Californian on board as part of SSU's recruiting class.
"It was great to meet Coach White," McElley said. "I could tell that he cared about his players. I am excited to start this new journey with him."
In McElley, White certainly has yet another productive player in the stable. Evidence? Her lone full varsity season in 2021, where McElley, in 17 recorded games according to MaxPreps statistics, hit .391 with six doubles, six home runs while driving in 21 runs and coming across the plate 19 times herself this past spring. She was named as Tracy's Player of the Week three times for her efforts on the diamond.
In addition to playing softball at Tracy, McElley also played basketball for three seasons for the Bulldogs -- being listed as a small forward according to the team's roster.
"It was an amazing opportunity that I had to even have a senior season for softball," McElley said. "I was thrilled to make new friends and meet some new people."
At Shawnee State, McElley's desires are to compete for, and win, conference and national championships in the future. However, it is her goals off of the diamond that are of even greater significance, as the Northern California product wants to become a firefighter in the years following her playing days.
"My goal is to get my degree at SSU in the hope of becoming a firefigher after college," McElley said. "I would also like to leave my mark at SSU on the softball field."
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.
