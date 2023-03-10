Matt Sheppard

Matt Sheppard

 By Jacy Norgaard

CHILLICOTHE (MARCH 9, 2023) – With his reputation already established as one of the most successful drivers in Super DIRTcar Series history, Matt Sheppard isn’t done yet.

This year, “Super” Matt will look to produce another historic season as he chases a 10th Series title, a fourth Super DIRT Week Billy Whittaker Cars 200 triumph and another accolade in the wins column – currently tied with Danny Johnson for second on the all-time wins list with 89 victories.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments