Date Location/Opponent Time

11/19 @ Wellston 6:00

11/24 Paint Valley 6:00

11/29 @ Green 6:00

12/2 Ironton St. Joseph 6:00

12/6 @ Notre Dame 6:00

12/9 New Boston 6:00

12/11 @ Manchester 6:00

12/13 @ Symmes Valley 6:00

12/16 Clay 6:00

12/20 @ East 6:00

12/27 Eastern 6:00

Date Location/Opponent Time

1/3 Green 6:00

1/6 @ Ironton St. Joseph 6:00

1/10 Notre Dame 6:00

1/13 @ New Boston 6:00

1/15 @ North Adams (Dave Young) 3:15

1/20 Symmes Valley 6:00

1/24 Peebles Home 6:00

1/27 @ Clay6:00

1/29 @ Eastern 3:30

2/3 East 6:00

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you


Load comments