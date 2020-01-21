BOYS
Waverly 67, South Webster 53
Eastern 58, Northwest 38
Ironton St. Joseph 75, Western 73
Oak Hill 52, Minford 45
Ironton 64, Rock Hill 39
Marietta 70, Athens 68
New Boston 59, Clay 36
Wheelersburg 72, Valley 46
GIRLS
Unioto 53, Piketon 30
Paint Valley 46, Southeastern 60
Zane Trace 40, Westfall 45
Adena 65, Huntington 60
