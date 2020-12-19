# Name Ht. Gr.

1 Reed Brewster 5-7 11

4 Kolten Miller 6-1 11

10 Dalton Risner 6-1 10

11 Wyatt Grooms 6-1 11

12 Colton Montgomery 6-0 12

20 Chayton Hughes 5-7 12

22 Sean Kerns 5-6 11

23 Dylon Shelpman 5-10 11

25 Noah Whitt 6-0 11

30 Riley Beekman 6-1 12

32 Gavin Myers 6-1 11

Head Coach: Doug Williams

Assistant Coaches: Tyler Jimison, Jeremy McLeod, Trent Harrop, Austin Opperman

