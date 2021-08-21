Date Location/Match Time

8/23 @ Miami Trace 6:30

8/24 South Webster 7:00

8/26 @ Northwest 6:30

8/30 Wheelersburg 7:00

9/2 @ Minford 6:30

9/4 @ Vinton County 11:30

9/7 @ Valley 7:00

9/9 Oak Hill 6:30

9/11 @ Eastern — Pike Co. Quad 10:00

9/13 Eastern 7:00

9/14 Northwest 7:00

9/16 @ South Webster 7:00

9/21 @ Portsmouth West 5:30

9/23 @ Wheelersburg 5:30

9/25 @ Hillsboro 11:00

9/30 Minford 7:30

10/5 Valley 7:00

10/7 @ Oak Hill 5:30

10/11 @ Washington CH 7:00

10/12 @ Eastern 7:00

10/14 Portsmouth West 7:00

