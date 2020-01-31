Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
BOYS
Minford 63, Waverly 68 OT
MHS - 14 12 17 13 7 - 63
WHS - 11 12 18 15 12 - 68
MINFORD (63) — Davis 2 0 0-0 4, Zimmerman 1 2 4-6 12, Vogelsong-Lewis 1 4 0-0 14, Knore 0 0 0-0 0, McCormick 4 1 4-4 15, Risner 3 1 1-2 10, Adam Crank 0 1 0-0 3, Andy Crank 1 1 0-0 5, TOTALS 12 9 9-12 63.
Waverly (68) — Tanner Smallwood 3 0 1-1 7, Mark Stulley 0 1 3-5 6, Trey Robertson 2 5 11-11 30, Will Futhey 3 0 0-1 6, Zeke Brown 6 0 2-2 14, Michael Goodman 1 1 0-0 5, TOTALS 18 7 17-20 68.
South Webster 55, Eastern 51
SWHS - 14 9 18 14 - 55
EHS - 18 13 8 12 - 51
SOUTH WEBSTER (55) — Trae Zimmerman 1 0 0-0 2, Gabe Ruth 4 0 4-7 12, Andrew Smith 0 3 0-0 9, Devyn Coriell 3 0 4-4 10, Brayden Bockway 1 6 5-6 22, TOTALS 10 8 13-17 55.
EASTERN (51) — Drake Ferguson 2 0 1-1 5, Dillion Mattox 1 0 0-0 2, Gabe McBee 1 0 0-0 2, Hunter Cochenour 6 0 0-0 12, Neil Leist 1 5 0-0 17, Brennen Slusher 0 3 0-0 9, Chase Carter 2 0 0-0 4, TOTALS 13 8 1-1 51.
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
GIRLS
South Webster 60, Eastern 47
SWHS - 13 14 15 18 - 60
EHS - 8 11 19 9 - 47
SOUTH WEBSTER (60) — Faith Maloney 6 0 1-1 13, Liz Shupert 0 0 0-0 0, Kenzie Hornikel 0 0 0-0 0, Rose Stephens 1 0 0-0 2, Baylee Cox 3 0 6-6 12, Bri Claxon 13 1 4-5 33, TOTALS 23 1 11-12 60.
EASTERN (47) — Skylar White 1 0 0-0 2, Kelsey Helphenstine 2 0 0-0 4, Addison Cochenour 1 0 0-0 2, Mackenzie Greene 1 0 0-1 2, Abby Cochenour 6 2 9-11 27, Andee Lester 4 0 2-4 10, TOTALS 15 2 11-16 47.
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
GIRLS
Paint Valley 50, Piketon 51
PVHS - 10 18 12 10 - 50
PHS - 13 8 12 18 - 51
PAINT VALLEY (50) — Olivia Smith 2 0 4-5 8, Hannah Uhrig 4 2 2-3 16, Averi McFadden 4 0 0-2 8, Ahneka Campbell 0 0 0-0 0, Baylee Uhrig 1 0 0-0 2, Grace Mustard 1 0 0-2 2, Angel Proehl 0 0-0 0, Abbi Stanforth 4 2 0-0 14, TOTALS 16 4 6-12 50.
PIKETON (51) — Kennedy Jenkins 2 0 1-3 5, Jazz Lamerson 3 1 1-4 10, Ally Ritchie 1 0 0-0 2, Ava Little 1 0 0-2 2, Bailey Vulgamore 4 4 0-0 20, Savannah McNelly 0 0 0-0 0, Addison Johnson 1 0 0-0 2, Hayleigh Risner 5 0 0-2 10, TOTALS 17 5 2-11 51.
East 36, Western 44
EHS - 4 3 12 11 - 36
WHS - 12 10 12 10 - 44
EAST (36) — Peyton Johnson 2 0 0-0 4, Shayla Rosenagle 0 0 0-2 0, Betty Osborne 1 0 0-0 2, Felicia Smith 3 0 1-7 7, Grace Smith 3 1 4-4 13, Kacie Conley 2 2 0-2 10, TOTALS 11 3 5-15 36.
WESTERN (44) — Alicia Francis 0 0 3-6 3, Brooklyn Tackett 4 0 3-4 11, Jordyn Rittenhouse 3 0 5-8 11, Alyssa Marhoover 1 0 0-0 2, Kenzi Ferneau 3 0 5-8 11, Chloe Beekman 3 0 0-1 6, Taylor Grooms 0 0 0-0 0, Sakayla Beckett 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 14 0 16-27 44.
Portsmouth West 48, Eastern 45
PWHS - 20 5 11 12 - 48
EHS - 9 9 16 11 - 45
PORTSMOUTH WEST (48) — Maelynn Howell 0 0 0-0 0, Abby Adkins 0 3 0-0 9, Eden Cline 0 4 0-0 12, Haley Coleman 0 1 1-2 4, Abbi Pack 0 0 0-0 0, Charlie Jo Howard 3 0 0-0 6, Morgan Rigsby 4 0 3-4 11, Keimia Bennett 2 0 2-2 6, TOTALS 9 8 6-8 48.
EASTERN (45) — Skylar White 0 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Helphenstine 0 0 0-0 0, Addison Cochenour 1 1 0-0 5, Mackenzie Greene 1 3 0-0 11, Chloe’ Dixon 1 0 2-2 4, Abby Cochenour 3 1 6-6 15, Andee Lester 3 0 4-6 10, TOTALS 9 5 12-14 45.
* Waverly girls vs. Wheelersburg postponed to Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
BOYS
Eastern 40, Valley 59
EHS - 6 12 10 12 - 40
VHS - 12 21 14 12 - 59
EASTERN (40) — Drake Ferguson 1 0 1-1 3, Dillion Mattox 1 1 0-0 5, Gabe McBee 1 0 2-2 4, Hunter Cochenour 2 0 4-6 8, Neil Leist 2 1 1-1 8, Brennen Slusher 0 1 0-0 3, Chase Carter 1 1 2-2 7, Jake Tribby 1 0 0-4 2, Bailey Strong 0 0 0-0 0, Ethan Perry 0 0 0-0 0, Trenten Brown 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 9 4 10-16 40.
VALLEY (59) — George Arnett 7 1 2-3 19, Brecken Williams 0 0 0-0 0, Ty Perkins 2 0 0-0 4, Colt Buckle, Kayden Mollette 5 1 2-3 15, Jared Gahm 1 1 0-0 5, Jacob Greathouse 0 0 0-0 0, Brice Stuart 1 0 3-4 5, Nick Mowery 0 0 0-0 0, Mason Zaler 3 0 5-7 11, TOTALS 19 3 12-17 59.
Waverly 58, Oak Hill 53
WHS - 16 11 13 18 - 58
OHHS - 16 18 6 13 - 53
WAVERLY (58) — Tanner Smallwood 7 0 5-6 19, Mark Stulley 0 0 0-1 0, Trey Robertson 4 1 2-2 13, Will Futhey 4 0 1-1 9, Zeke Brown 6 0 2-4 14, Michael Goodman 0 1 0-0 3, 21 2 10-14 58.
OAK HILL (53) — Keaton Potter 1 1 0-0 5, Erik Kallner 1 0 0-0 2, Drew Hanning 2 1 4-4 11, Luke Stewart 0 1 0-0 3, Noah Donley 3 0 0-0 6, Landon Hines 0 1 0-0 3, Chase Hammond 10 0 3-4 23, TOTALS 17 47-8 53.
Southeastern 19, Piketon 72
SHS - 9 2 2 6 - 19
PHS - 6 28 19 19 - 72
SOUTHEASTERN (19) — Aaron Evans 0 0 0-0 0, Derek Wheeler 2 1 0-0 7, Aaron Gillum 1 0 0-0 2, Parker George 0 1 0-0 3, Aiden Estep 1 0 0-0 2, Cameron Hall 1 0 0-2 2, Travis Chenalt 1 0 0-0 2, Jaylen Murta 0 0 1-2 1, TOTALS 6 2 1-4 19.
PIKETON (72) — Levi Gullion 5 3 0-0 19, Brody Fuller 1 3 0-0 11, Chris Chandler 3 0 1-1 7, Tra Swayne 1 0 0-0 2, Tyree Harris 2 3 0-0 13, Kydan Potts 1 0 0-0 2, Shane Leedy 5 0 1-1 11, Logan Nichols 1 0 0-0 2, Jonny Leedy 0 1 0-0 3, TOTALS 20 9 2-2 72.
* Western’s boys homecoming game vs. Green has been postponed to Tuesday, Jan. 4. JV tip-off set for 6 p.m.
