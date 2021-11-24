Date Location/Opponent Time

12/3 @ Wheelersburg 6:00

12/7 Northwest 6:00

12/10 @ Minford 6:00

12/11 TBA @ Shawnee State 4:00

12/14 South Webster 6:00

12/18 Newark @ Alexander 4:30

12/21 @ Eastern 6:00

12/22 Hurricane, WV @ Ironton 8:00

12/30 Upper Arlington 8:00

1/4 @ Portsmouth West 6:00

1/7 Oak Hill 6:00

1/11 @ Valley 6:00

1/14 Wheelersburg 6:00

1/18 @ Northwest 6:00

1/21 Minford 6:00

1/25 @ South Webster 6:00

1/29 @ Miami Trace 6:00

2/1 Eastern 6:00

2/4 Portsmouth West Home 6:00

2/6 Col. Crawford @ Smithville 6:00

2/8 @ Oak Hill 6:00

2/11 Valley 6:00

