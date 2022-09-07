Darcie Walters - Rio VB

Rio Grande's Darcie Walters sets for a dig during Saturday morning's 3-2 loss to Point Park University in the 5th Annual Emileigh Cooper Memorial Classic at the Newt Oliver Arena. 

 Photo by Justyce Stout

RIO GRANDE, Ohio - For the University of Rio Grande women's volleyball team, a week that began with a win over rival Shawnee State University ended in the same fashion.

The RedStorm fought off the sting of a second consecutive five-set loss earlier in the day by posting a hard-fought 3-0 (25-23, 26-24, 28-26) victory over the Bears in the final game of the 5th Annual Emileigh Cooper Memorial Classic, Saturday afternoon, at the Newt Oliver Arena.

