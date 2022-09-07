RIO GRANDE, Ohio - For the University of Rio Grande women's volleyball team, a week that began with a win over rival Shawnee State University ended in the same fashion.
The RedStorm fought off the sting of a second consecutive five-set loss earlier in the day by posting a hard-fought 3-0 (25-23, 26-24, 28-26) victory over the Bears in the final game of the 5th Annual Emileigh Cooper Memorial Classic, Saturday afternoon, at the Newt Oliver Arena.
Head coach Billina Donaldson's squad, which began the day with a 24-26, 25-14, 25-20, 16-25, 15-12 loss at the hands of River States Conference rival Point Park, finished the day at 5-5 as a result of the split.
The win over Shawnee State gave Rio its first back-to-back wins against the Bears since turning the trick on Oct. 20, 2015 and Sept. 6, 2016.
The straight sets triumph was the RedStorm's first against the Bears since Nov. 7, 2013.
Rio scored the final two winners of set one to grab the early match lead before putting off three set points for SSU by scoring the final five winners in set two for a 2-0 lead.
The RedStorm also beat back a set point for the Bears in the third stanza and scored five of the final seven points to close out the match.
Junior Amanda Rarick (Canal Winchester, OH) and freshman Jordan Brooks (Reynoldsburg, OH) led the winning effort with 15 and 11 kills, respectively, while senior Jess Youse (Pettisville, OH) had three solo blocks and three block assists.
Junior Darcie Walters (Sparta, OH) had a match-high 20 digs for Rio, while sophomore Avery Huntzinger (Canal Winchester, OH) had 37 assists and 13 digs of her own.
Macie Rhoads had 14 kills and seven digs in a losing cause for Shawnee State, while Abbie Kallner and Regan Lewis finished with 20 and 14 assists, respectively. Kallner also had two service aces.
Darian Fiesler also had seven digs for the Bears, while Kylee Barney had two solo blocks and five block assists.
In the opening match of the day, Rio Grande reeled off a .483 attack percentage in set four (15 kills, 1 error, 29 swings) to force a deciding stanza, but the Pioneers erased a 10-9 deficit in set five by closing out the period on a 6-2 run to take the match.
Point Park, which finished with a .253 attack percentage, was led by Stephanie Rivera-Pacheco's 20 kills and 16 digs.
Madison Sima added 16 kills to the winning effort, while Melissa Schroeder and Giulia Follador were credited with 12 and 11 kills, respectively. Schroeder also had three block assists.
Star Lakin and Elise Wallace had 32 and 30 assists, respectively, for the Pioneers, while Kenzie Zauner had 14 digs and three service aces.
Rarick had 19 kills, 10 digs and three block assists in a losing cause for Rio Grande, which had a respectable .215 attack percentage of its own, while Brooks had 12 kills and Huntzinger finished with 47 assists.
Walters had a match-best 18 digs and Youse finished with a solo block and three block assists.
Rio Grande won't return to action until Sept. 20 when it entertains Asbury University for a 6 p.m. first serve.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.