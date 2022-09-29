Rio Athletics logo

PIPPA PASSES, Ky. - The University of Rio Grande women's volleyball team enjoyed their highest attack percentage of the season to date and cruised to a straight sets win over Alice Lloyd College, Tuesday night, in River States Conference women's volleyball action at the Perry Campus Center.

The RedStorm picked up the win by scores of 25-17, 25-16, 25-14, improving to 7-6 overall and 1-1 in league play.

