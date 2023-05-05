WAVERLY (May 4, 2023) – Hudson O’Neal regained the lead on lap 27 and went on to win Thursday night at the Atomic Speedway in the return of “The Night the Stars Come Out.” The victory marks O’Neal’s third consecutive Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series triumph.

O’Neal will head to Friday night’s Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event at Ponderosa Speedway sporting the Midwest Sheet Metal orange spoiler indicating he is the new series points leader by 35 points. Brandon Overton made it close at the finish coming home just .303 seconds behind the winner to take the runner-up spot – he now moves to second place in the championship point standings.


