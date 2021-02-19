In addition to consistently serving as anchor swimmers for the Shawnee State swimming programs throughout the first year of the program, SSU men's swimmer Cody Borsini and SSU women's swimmer Kenzie Pennington were named as the program's Mid-South Conference Champions of Character representatives, as announced by the Mid-South Conference office Wednesday.
Borsini, a freshman swimmer from Greenfield, Ohio, made a strong adjustment to the water and only got better as the season progressed, ultimately winning the men's program's first-ever Mid-South Conference Swimmer of the Week Award on Oct. 26. Borsini also set three personal bests within the last two weeks of the season, ultimately swimming times of 26.30, 1:00.43 and 2:04.30 in the 50, 100 and 200 yard freestyle events.
As for Pennington, obtaining the MSC Champions of Character Award completes an outstanding season for the senior from Ashland, Ky., who won two Mid-South Conference Swimmer of the Week honors (Oct. 26 and Jan. 18) and earned Third-Team All-MSC honors in the 200 yard breaststroke at the season-ending Mid-South Conference Swimming and Diving Championships in Kingsport, Tenn.
Her Third-Team All-MSC mark and NAIA provisional time in the 200 yard breaststroke (2:28.96) on the third and final day of the MSC Championships followed a fourth-place showing and a NAIA provisional time in the 100 yard breaststroke the night prior -- meaning that Pennington would've qualified for NAIA National Tournament competition as an individual in both breaststroke events if not for the cancellation of the NAIA National Championships due to COVID-19 host site concerns.
