#;Name;Pos.;Ht.;Gr.

1;Mark Stulley;G;5’10”;12

2;Hudson Kelly;F;6’3”;11

3;Drake Teeters;G;5’10”;12

4;Trey Robertson;G;5’11”;12

5;Wade Futhey;G;6’0”;12

10;Caden Nibert;G;5’10”;10

12;Braylon Robertson;G;5’10”;9

13;Penn Morrison;F;6’4”;12

14;Jamison Morton;G;5’10”;10

20;Will Futhey;F;6’5”;12

23;Tanner Nichols;F;6’0”;10

25;Ben Nichols;F;6’1”;10

Head Coach: Travis Robertson

Assistant Coaches: Willie Hobbs, Bill Hoover, Garland Stiltner, Laikem Lockery

Ball Boys: Taye Lockery, Drey Lockery

