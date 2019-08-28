Date Location/Match Time

8/6 @ Big Beaver Creek 10:00

8/12 @ Little Scioto 10:00

8/14 @ Little Scioto — SOC #1 10:00

8/20 @ Big Beaver Creek 4:30

8/21 @ Big Beaver Creek 4:30

8/22 @ Big Beaver Creek — SOC #2 4:30pm

8/26 @ Elks CC 4:30

8/28 @ Elks CC — SOC #3 4:30

8/29 @ Elks CC 4:30

9/3 @ Little Scioto 4:30

9/4 @ Shawnee State Park 4:30

9/10 @ Dogwood Hills 4:30

9/12 @ Dogwood Hills — SOC #4 4:30

9/17 @ Elks — SOC 18 hole match TBA

9/25 Sectional @ Shawnee State Park TBA

