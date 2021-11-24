# Name Gr.

00 Kennedy Jenkins 11

1 Savannah McNelly 12

2 Addison Johnson 11

3 Izzy Dean 9

4 Kearstin Beekman 11

10 Ali Taylor 10

12 Abrial Johnson 9

14 Sadie Bear 10

15 Jazz Lamerson 11

20 Grace Hauck 10

23 Brooklyn Birkhimer 9

35 Olivia Farmer 9

42 Natalie Cooper 11

Head Coach: Jason Taylor

Assistant Coach: Scott Chandler

J.V. Coach Walt Woodruff

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you


Load comments