# Name Gr.
00 Kennedy Jenkins 11
1 Savannah McNelly 12
2 Addison Johnson 11
3 Izzy Dean 9
4 Kearstin Beekman 11
10 Ali Taylor 10
12 Abrial Johnson 9
14 Sadie Bear 10
15 Jazz Lamerson 11
20 Grace Hauck 10
23 Brooklyn Birkhimer 9
35 Olivia Farmer 9
42 Natalie Cooper 11
Head Coach: Jason Taylor
Assistant Coach: Scott Chandler
J.V. Coach Walt Woodruff
