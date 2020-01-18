GIRLS
Eastern 58, Zane Trace 51
Huntington 38, Paint Valley 24
BOYS
Western 68, Eastern 59
Piketon 41, Adena 59
Paint Valley 53, Huntington 51
Zane Trace 51, Unioto 37
Southeastern 61, Westfall 42
North Adams 60, Western Brown 51
Portsmouth 32, Wheelersburg 69
