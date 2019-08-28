Date Opponent/Location Time

8/30;Athens;7:00

9/6;@ Zane Trace Away;7:00

9/13;Unioto;7:00

9/20;@ Fairland;7:00

9/27;Amanda (Homecoming);7:00

10/4;@ West;7:00

10/11;Valley;7:00

10/18;@ Wheelersburg;7:00

10/25;Minford (Senior Night);7:00

11/1;@ Oak Hill;7:00

Load comments