Rio Grande Senior Athletic Trainer Tara Gerlach was named the River States Conference Athletic Trainer of the Year on Thursday. It was the third such honor for Gerlach.

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - Tara Gerlach from the University of Rio Grande has been selected as the 2022-23 River States Conference Athletic Trainer of the Year.

It's the third time Gerlach has earned the award, which is voted on by the fellow athletic trainers and directors in the RSC.


  

