Date;Location/Opponent;Time

8/21;Portsmouth West;12:00

8/24;Rock Hill;7:30

9/1;@ West Union;6:30

9/4;Fairland High School;5:30

9/7;Wellston;6:00

9/9;Western;6:00

9/13;@ Rock Hill;8:00

9/20;@ Zane Trace;5:00

9/22;@ Westfall;7:15

9/23;@ Wellston;5:30

9/27;Westfall;5:30

10/4;Southeastern;5:30

10/11;@Unioto;6:00

