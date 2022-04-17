Date Location/Opponent Time

3/26 @ Miami Trace 2:30

3/28 @ Lynchburg Clay 5:30

3/30 @ South Point 5:30

4/2 @ Notre Dame 12:00

4/4 @ Miami Trace 5:30

4/5 Waverly 5:30

4/7 McClain 5:30

4/9 @ Notre Dame 12:00

4/11 @ McClain 5:30

4/12 @ Lynchburg Clay 5:30

4/14 McClain 5:30

4/15 @ McClain 5:30

4/25 @ Waverly 5:30

4/26 South Point 5:30

5/3 Portsmouth 5:30

5/9 @ Portsmouth 5:30

