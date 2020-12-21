MOUNT VERNON, Ohio - Mount Vernon Nazarene University scored the game’s first 13 points and never looked back, posting an 80-69 win over the University of Rio Grande, Tuesday afternoon, in non-conference women’s basketball action at Ariel Arena.
The host Cougars improved to 2-4 with a second straight victory.
Rio Grande dropped to 1-5 with a second straight loss.
The RedStorm missed their first nine field goal attempts and, by the time senior Chyna Chambers (Columbus, OH) ended the scoring drought at the 3:46 mark of the opening stanza, MVNU had bolted to a 13-0 lead.
The Cougars pushed their cushion to as many as 18 points with just over five minutes remaining in the first half before settling on a 13-point lead at halftime.
Rio Grande roared to life after the intermission and managed to make things interesting by slicing the deficit to six, 56-50, at the close of the third quarter.
But the comeback effort short-circuited when the RedStorm committed turnovers on five of their first nine possessions in the final period and MVNU scored 11 of the first 14 points in the frame to regain a 14-point lead.
Rio Grande got no closer than nine points the rest of the way.
Mount Vernon Nazarene shot 57 percent from the field in the second half (12-for-21) and finished at 46.6% for the game (27-for-58).
The Cougars also enjoyed a decided advantage at the free throw line, connecting on 21 of their 32 attempts. Rio Grande went to the charity stripe just 10 times and finished 8-for-10.
Taylor Gregory led MVNU with a game-high 25 points and three blocked shots, while Rylee Pireu had 18 points and Maggie Coblentz finished with 16 points. Coblentz also had a team-best eight rebounds and a game-high four steals.
Sage Brannon contributed a game-high five assists to the winning effort.
Rio Grande was led by sophomore Reagan Willingham (Ashville, OH), who tossed in a season-high 22 points. She connected on six three-point goals after entering the contest with only five trifectas all season.
Chambers finished with 14 points and two steals, while sophomore Lexi Woods (Waverly, OH) had 12 points, a game-high 15 rebounds and two blocked shots.
Sophomore Hailey Jordan (Columbus, OH) added 11 points in a losing cause for the RedStorm, while freshman Aleea Crites (Parkersburg, WV) had eight rebounds and three blocked shots.
