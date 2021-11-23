# Name Pos. Gr.

3 Tyler Kerns G 9

4 Kam Janes G 9

5 Logan Lightle G 9

10 Cutter Clay G 9

12 Nic Lightle G 11

15 Colt Henderson F 11

21 Kyle Malone G 10

22 Cecil Dearth F 10

24 Aiden Riggs F 9

25 Landon Marhoover F 9

31 Logan Thompson F 9

33 Elijah McQuay F 9

40 Kaden Wireman F 10

43 Antwone Ealey F 10

50 Zach Teed F 11

Head J.V. Coach: Austin Opperman

Assistant Coaches: Tyler Jimison and Jonathan Buckler

