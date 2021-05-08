The women's track and field program at Shawnee State placed nine student-athletes on the All-Academic Mid-South Conference list released Thursday afternoon, with Nikki van Wees, Alexis Putnam, Mckenna Pannell, Sydnie Jenkins, Marissa Smith, Gina Van Lieu, Hannah Marzolf, Deanna Hall and Alexis Blankenship all obtaining honors for SSU.
van Wees and Putnam, who have each obtained 4.0 GPAs, have earned nearly 50 and over 135 hours of academic credit, respectively. van Wees is a business administration major while Putnam is majoring in individualized studies.
Pannell and Jenkins joined the previously mentioned pair in the high honors group, notching GPA marks of 3.95 and 3.91. Pannell has more than 110 hours of academic credit in occupational therapy while Jenkins holds over 65 hours of credit as a biomedical sciences major.
Smith and Van Lieu, who posted GPAs north of 3.5, notched 3.59 and 3.58 GPAs to make the unit. Smith has more than 110 hours of academic credit in health science while Van Lieu has over 70 hours of academic credit in occupational therapy.
Marzolf's 3.49 GPA with over 55 hours of academic credit in english humanities, Hall's 3.44 GPA with over 50 hours of academic credit in political science, and Blankenship's 3.36 GPA with over 95 hours of academic credit in occupational therapy round out the list.
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.