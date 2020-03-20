Hoping to provide some clarity while continuing to offer a glimmer of hope on the status of suspended high school sports across the state, the Ohio High School Athletic Association held a press conference on Thursday, March 19, at noon.
Tim Stried, OHSAA Director of Communications, opened the press conference by addressing those in the limited audience and those watching online. He also introduced the OHSAA staff present for the conference, including sport administrators Roxanne Price (tennis), Beau Rugg (lacrosse, football), Lauren Porchaska (softball) and Dale Gabor (track and field).
“Every day at 2 o’clock, our staff, just like many of you, watch the daily updates from Governor DeWine, Lieutenant Governor Husted, and Dr. Amy Acton,” said Stried. “We appreciate their leadership and all of the information that they are giving and especially as it pertains to our member schools.”
OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass shared opening remarks, followed by a question and answer session. That question and answer session included questions submitted by the schools and then questions asked by the media present in the room. Those are included as a separate part of this story.
Snodgrass emphasized that he and his staff began preparing for possibilities of postponements and cancellations when news of the virus began reaching the United States.
“Thank you everyone for watching. I really commend you for helping disseminate information that is critical to what is so important in the lives of our student-athletes. I commend our staff for being such forward thinkers,” said Snodgrass.
“When the virus started hitting the United States, our staff started planning for the what-ifs, and I commend them for being here and all of the work they did behind the scenes. It probably will become one of the better untold stories of this organization.”
When all of the cancellations, postponements and closures of businesses began, some individuals were skeptical of the severity of the illness.
“Certainly as everyone knows by now, the situation around COVID19 virus and its effect on everyone’s daily lives is something most in our generations have never dealt with before. The effects on students, both from a physical and mental standpoint, is an incredible impact that we and teachers and educators across the nation are left to deal with,” said Snodgrass.
“One thing this crisis has brought out is how important schools and school activities are in the lives of students, the communities, parents and fans. That is something that doesn’t go unnoticed at all. When good things arise out of a crisis, certainly that is one of those. All of us in the educational business have to focus on how to get it back to this normalcy. No one who involved in education underestimates the importance of that. Our organization exists to provide opportunities to students through athletics.”
Snodgrass supports the decisions Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is making on the educational front, saying, “The decision by Governor DeWine to close down classrooms to help increase social distancing was certainly not made lightly.”
Snodgrass further emphasized that organized high school sports are an extension of the classroom.
“Though we are in the athletic business and that is what we do on a daily basis, it is more important to understand that, now more than ever, we are in the education business. We, in high school sports and school-based sports, are an extension of the classroom. We are not the classroom itself,” said Snodgrass.
“I think sometimes in today’s world where sports dominate so much, people put high school sports on a pedestal that think it is separate from the educational world. It is important that our viewers, our students, our coaches and everyone understand that we are an extension of the classroom.”
Snodgrass noted that he is also a parent and a teacher who was coach and a school administrator.
“All decisions are not going to be made on emotions. We take that into consideration and we understand them. We have to make the best judgments we can make, based upon fighting that war (on the coronavirus), as the governor stated,” said Snodgrass.
“Starting a week ago, we became very aggressive in our fight, instituting a three-week, no contact period for our coaches. We really tried to address people getting together to do workouts on their own. We thought it was important to promote constant contact with our student athletes during this time through electronic communications. We’ve already identified that coaches play such an important role in the lives of our student-athletes, they need that mental support. That’s something that we will stress and continue to stress.”
This possibly could be a year without state champions in the winter sports that the OHSAA contests, including boys and girls basketball, ice hockey and wrestling.
“Our tournaments focus on a winner. But we focus more, as a staff and an organization, on the experience we provide. While the window of opportunity for our winter tournaments is closing rapidly, we still remain that they are are on an indefinite postponement,” said Snodgrass.
“We do that for a simple reason. There are so many other factors that people do not realize — site availability, coaches availability and our officials — there are people in the risk category that we cannot and will not subject to being infected with this virus. There are many factors. Much of this hinges on whether the governor closes school for a longer period of time.”
Facility closures are also a potential factor as some locations have already decided to remain closed through early June.
“I was asked last Thursday if cancelling is on the table. Cancelling is on the table. Everything is on the table. I would be remiss if I did not say that,” said Snodgrass.
“Right now, the governor has closed schools for three weeks with a return date temporarily set right now as April 6. We put a plan in place last Thursday. We disseminated it to our schools on Friday with a tentative schedule for our spring sports. What would change that overnight would be any decision by the governor to extend the closure of schools. It doesn’t mean that we are cancelling spring sports. Is cancelling on the table? It absolutely has to be on the table. Again, I would be remiss if I did not say that.”
Snodgrass wanted to reassure the public that there are no conspiracy theories behind any decisions made. The focus remains on the students and the health of the state’s population.
“The government, the OHSAA and the school districts are not denying the opportunities for these kids. It is a severe virus that we must, as the governor said, go to war with and defeat. For that reason, that is why for right now we continue with the postponement of our winter sports and a tentative schedule going forward with our spring sports,” said Snodgrass.
“I do emphasize the fact that this is emotional for everyone. This is our life too. Every single day we work for our kids. It (coronavirus) is here. We have to fight the war.”
