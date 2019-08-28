Date;Location/Meet;Time
8/21;Tiger Inv. @ Bristol Park;4:30
8/27; @ Huntington Inv.;5:00
8/31;Circleville Kiwanis Inv.;9:00
9/14;@ Aaron Reed Inv.-Southeastern;9:00
9/21;@ Rio Grande;10:00
9/24;Bishop Flaget 2-miler @ Hirsch Fruit Farm;5:00
9/28;Shawnee Invitational;10:00
10/2;@ Dunlap Family Farm;TBA
10/5;@ Unioto Inv.;10:00
10/12;SVC Meet @ Southeastern;10:00
10/19;District @ Rio Grande;TBA
10/26;Regional @ Pick. North;TBA
11/2;State;TBA
