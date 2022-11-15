PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Third-seeded Indiana University East dodged an early deficit and then pulled away down the stretch for a 3-1 (28-26, 18-25, 25-17, 25-16) victory over the University of Rio Grande, Friday night, in the quarterfinal round of the River States Conference Women's Volleyball Championship at Point Park University.

The Red Wolves improved to 26-5 with the win and advanced to Saturday's semifinal round where they'll face No. 2 seed and defending champion Indiana University Kokomo.


