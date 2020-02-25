The Shawnee State University men's indoor track and field program utilized three first-place finishes on the second and final day of Mid-South Conference competition at Defiance College, including wins from Seth Farmer (one mile), Steven Adams (3,000 meter run) and Hunter Ashton (high jump), while Thryceton Deckard and Aiden Kammler added in second-place showings in the one mile and 3,000 meter run.
Those efforts, which allowed the Bears to accumulate 46 points between the quintet alone in those five finishes, resulted in a fantastic second day for Shawnee State's men, who ultimately accumulated 63 of their 109 points on Day Two of the Mid-South Conference Championships at the George M. Smart Center. Only Lindsey Wilson (121), Cumberland, Tenn. (143) and Cumberlands, Ky. (157) finished ahead of the Bears in the 2020 MSC Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Adams, who obtained his second first-place finish in as many days with his victory in the 3,000, followed up his 5,000-winning time on Friday -- a NAIA National 'B' Standard mark -- with a 8:50.30 in the 3,000 to just miss NAIA 'B' Standard qualification in the event. The senior bested Kammler, his freshman teammate, by just over two seconds as the pair combined to blister the field.
Farmer, as per the norm, was up to his usual muster as the senior added in a time of 4:23.33 to take the mile all to himself. However, Deckard, in an impressive effort, stayed right on his elder teammate's heels throughout the race, finishing just over a second back with a 4:24.34 in the race as Shawnee State swept the top-two positions in the one mile and the 3,000. Farmer also added a fifth-place finish in the 1,000-meter run, posting a time of 2:39.53 to grab four additional points for himself.
Ashton, who matched Cumberland (Tenn.)'s Ronald Ndlovu and Cumberlands (Ky.)'s Dillon Vanover by jumping 1.81 meters on his fourth jump, forced a jump off with the pair by doing so. The Proctorville, Ohio native then cleared 1.86 meters (six feet, 10 inches) to best Ndlovu and Vanover in the thrilling conclusion, with neither matching Ashton's efforts.
Adams, Farmer, and Ashton earned First-Team Mid-South Conference honors with their event-winning efforts, while Kammler and Deckard collected Second-Team All-Mid South Conference accolades with their performances over the weekend. Adams collected two First-Team All-MSC accolades by winning the 3,000-meter and 5,000-meter run over the weekend.
Behind the quintet, Faheem Gilbert finished off a strong day by notching a fourth-place finish in the men's 60 meter dash, posting a 7.12 in the 60 after qualifying for the finals by just four one-thousandths of a second the night prior. Gilbert also finished third in the long jump, posting a mark of 6.75 meters in the event to finish on the podium.
Jonah Phillips' fifth place in the 3,000 (9:11.95), Hunter Bennington's sixth place finish in the mile (4:43.95) and seventh place finish in the 800 meter run (2:06.55), and Dalton Kerschieter's and Hunter Parsons' seventh and eighth place showings in the 1,000 meter run (2:45.87 and 2:48.55), rounded out the scoring individuals for the SSU men while the Bears' relay units in the 4-by-400 (Ethan Miller, Hunter Parsons, Daniel Clark, and TJ Hoggard) and 4-by-800 (Clark, Hoggard, Miller, Jacob Nichols) finished sixth and seventh with times of 8:58.45 and 11:47.87, respectively.
With their NAIA Standard performances from the 2020 indoor track campaign, Seth Farmer and Steven Adams combined to qualify in the mile and the 5,000 meter run, with Farmer qualifying with a NAIA National 'A' Standard in the same event that he won a national championship in last year. Farmer will look to repeat as a national champion in the one mile while Adams will make his first appearance at the 2020 NAIA National Indoor Track and Field Championships in Brookings, S.D. on March 5-7.
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears.
