Date Opponent/Location Time

3/26 Circleville 11:00

3/29 Valley 5:00

3/31 Minford 5:00

4/1 Southeastern 5:00

4/2 Piketon 11:00

4/4 @ Chillicothe 5:00

4/5 @ Western 5:00

4/7 Piketon 5:00

4/8 Northwest 5:00

4/12 @ Wheelersburg 5:00

4/15 Athens 5:00

4/16 @ Piketon 5:00

4/21 Unioto 5:00

4/22 @ Wheelersburg 5:00

4/23 @ Northwest 5:00

4/25 Western 5:00

4/26 @ Minford 5:00

4/28 @ Chillicothe 5:00

5/3 @ Valley 5:00

5/4 @ Jackson 5:00

5/5 @ Piketon 5:00

5/9 @ Gallia Academy 5:00

5/10 Jackson 5:00

5/14 @ Zane Trace 11:00

