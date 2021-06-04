MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - The University of Rio Grande has placed three student-athletes on both the 2020-21 River States Conference Men's & Women's Golf Scholar-Athlete Teams.
The list of honorees announced by league officials recognizes 35 men's and 26 women's student-athletes.
The RedStorm was represented on the men's list by junior Colton Blakeman (Piketon, OH) and sophomores Jensen Anderson (Racine, OH) and Ethan Mercer (Jackson, OH).
Rio's honorees on the women's squad included the junior trio of Abby Eichmiller (Vincent, OH), Hunter Rockhold (Clinton, OH) and Madison Duskey (Beverly, OH).
To be named, student-athletes must have a 3.25 grade-point average or higher, have at least two semesters of attendance prior to the current term, participate in an RSC sport and be nominated by their institution.
Midway (Ky.) University led RSC men's golf with seven members named, while Midway and Brescia (Ky.) University tied for the women's lead with five selections each.
The NAIA sponsors a similar award program of the NAIA-Daktronics Scholar-Athlete, which is awarded to juniors and seniors with a 3.50 GPA or higher.
