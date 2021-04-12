McDERMOTT, Ohio - Colton Blakeman carded a 2-under par 70 to tie for third place individually and lead the University of Rio Grande to a runner-up finish as a team in the men’s division of the Harry Weinbrecht Invitational hosted by Shawnee State University, Friday afternoon, at the Elks Country Club.
Blakeman, a junior from Piketon, Ohio, finished one shot behind co-medalists BJ Knox and Austin Barta of the host Bears, while tying with Shawnee State’s Jordan Hughes.
Rio Grande also got solid showings from sophomore Jacob Calvin (Chillicothe, OH), who finished sixth at 1-over par 73, and junior Levi Chapman (Pomeroy, OH), who was part of a three-way tie for seventh place at 2-over par 74.
As a team, the RedStorm finished with a team score of 6-over par 294 - six shots back of Shawnee State in the seven-team field.
Ohio Christian University was a distant third at 312.
Also representing Rio Grande in the team competition were freshman Whit Byrd (Pomeroy, OH) and sophomore Jensen Anderson (Racine, OH), both of who carded a 5-over par 77 to tie for 14th place.
Sophomore Ethan Mercer (Jackson, OH) participated as an individual at tied for 11th place at 4-over par 76, while freshman Eric Dotson (Belpre, OH) tied for 36th place after shooting an 89.
Rio Grande returns to action on Monday at the Mountain Empire Intercollegiate hosted by Milligan University in Elizabethton, Tenn.
