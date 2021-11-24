Date Location/Opponent Time

11/22 Eastern 6:00

12/2 Southeastern 5:15

12/4 Fairfield 2:00

12/7 Adena 5:15

12/9 @ Unioto 5:00

12/11 @ Eastern 3:00

12/14 Huntington 5:15

12/16 Zane Trace 5:15

12/18 West Union 12:00

12/22 @ McClain 5:30

12/28 @ Western 6:00

12/30 Northwest 6:00

1/4 @ Paint Valley 5:15

1/6 @ Westfall 5:15

1/11 @ Southeastern 5:15

1/13 Unioto 5:15

1/15 @ Logan Elm 5:00

1/18 @ Huntington 5:15

1/20 @ Zane Trace 5:15

1/25 @ Adena 5:15

1/27 Paint Valley 5:15

2/3 Westfall 5:15

