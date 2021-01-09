GIRLS
Waverly 51, Northwest 37
South Webster 69, Eastern 40
Piketon vs. Rock Hill - PPD
Huntington 51, New Boston 34
Southeastern 62, Manchester 57
BOYS
Manchester 45, Western 67
Huntington 32, Piketon 59
Minford 44, Waverly 53
Ironton St. Joseph 59, South Webster 40
Oak Hill 51, Eastern 50
Paint Valley 41, Adena 64
Westfall 23, Unioto 52
