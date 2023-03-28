JNP-21522-117
By Jacy Norgaard

CHILLICOTHE, OH (MARCH 28, 2023) – The Super DIRTcar Series will kick off the 2023 championship season at Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, OH, March 31-April 1. The two-night event will be the Series’ inaugural trip to the southern Ohio track and the first to the Buckeye state in four years.

The payouts will be significant, with both races granting the winner a starting spot at the 51st Running of Super DIRT Week. Contenders will also race for a $10,000 top prize on night one, followed by a $12,000 payday on night two.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments