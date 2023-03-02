SDS_MattSheppard

Matt Sheppard throws dirt rounding a corner during a race. 

 By Jacy Norgaard

WAVERLY – The chase for the 2023 Super DIRTcar Series championship begins with the Series’ debut at Atomic Speedway, March 31-April 1, for the Rumble in the Hills.

The Beast of the Northeast’s highly anticipated first visit to the 3/8-mile track in near Waverly/Chillicothe while also mark the Series’ first trek west to Ohio since 2019.


