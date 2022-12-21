Columbus Crew 2023 Schedule Graphic

COLUMBUS – Major League Soccer unveiled the Columbus Crew’s 34-game schedule for the 2023 regular season. Under new head coach Wilfried Nancy, the Black & Gold begin their 28th MLS season on the road against the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, Feb. 25 and will host D.C. United for the home opener at Lower.com Field on Saturday, March 4.

Fans looking to secure their seat for the March 4th home opener can purchase the 2023 Season Premier Holiday Pack, which includes two limited-edition scarves and four tickets to the Crew’s match at Lower.com Field on March 4, starting at just $159. Perfect for gifting, Holiday Packs can be purchased here. 


