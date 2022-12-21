COLUMBUS – Major League Soccer unveiled the Columbus Crew’s 34-game schedule for the 2023 regular season. Under new head coach Wilfried Nancy, the Black & Gold begin their 28th MLS season on the road against the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, Feb. 25 and will host D.C. United for the home opener at Lower.com Field on Saturday, March 4.
Fans looking to secure their seat for the March 4th home opener can purchase the 2023 Season Premier Holiday Pack, which includes two limited-edition scarves and four tickets to the Crew’s match at Lower.com Field on March 4, starting at just $159. Perfect for gifting, Holiday Packs can be purchased here.
Single-game tickets went on-sale for the general public at 10 a.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Broadcasts of every Crew match will be available through MLS Season Pass: an unprecedented subscription service to fans in over 100 countries and regions that features every live MLS regular-season match, the entire playoffs, and the Leagues Cup, all with no blackouts. Moreover, a subscription to MLS Season Pass will be included as part of full-season ticket packages with MLS clubs. The launch of MLS Season Pass marks the official kickoff of the 10-year partnership between MLS and Apple, a historic first for a major professional sports league.
The Crew’s 2023 home schedule includes several marquee matchups, including a three-match homestand that begins with Inter Miami CF (April 29), continues with Orlando City (May 13), and concludes with the LA Galaxy (May 17), which will be the Galaxy’s first trip to central Ohio since 2019.
The Black & Gold will also have two matches broadcast nationally on linear television on FS1, beginning with the road match at Nashville FC (May 28). The second match will be on Aug. 20 as Lower.com Field heats up when the Black & Gold host in-state foes FC Cincinnati for a Rivalry Week clash.
The Crew concludes the regular season at home against CF Montreal for Decision Day on Saturday, Oct. 21.
All 29 MLS teams will play a 34-game regular season - 17 home games, 17 away games. The Crew will play each Eastern Conference team twice during the 2023 campaign in home and away matches. The Black & Gold are slated to face six non-conference opponents, hosting Real Salt Lake (April 1), LA Galaxy (May 17) and Colorado Rapids (May 31), and hitting the road to face the Portland Timbers (July 15), Houston Dynamo (Aug. 30) and FC Dallas (Sept. 23).
A selection of MLS and Leagues Cup matches, including some of the biggest playoff matchups, will also be available at no additional cost to Apple TV+ subscribers, with a number of matches available for free on the Apple TV app. MLS Season Pass will bring MLS to its biggest worldwide audience ever, in a more simple and streamlined way: All matches will be available on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.
With excitement for the global game at its peak, soccer fans looking to experience Crew matches have a number of options as Season Ticket Membership for the 2023 season, which are currently on sale, includes benefits such as a subscription to Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass, exclusive, member-only events, a discount at the Crew Shop, monthly, interest free payment plans, the ability to purchase discounted parking, pre-sale access to all events at Lower.com Field, Historic Crew Stadium and FirstEnergy Stadium, and a dedicated account manager and service representative. Fans interested in purchasing Season Ticket Memberships are encouraged to visit www.columbuscrew.com/tickets/memberships, email seasontickets@columbuscrew.com, or call 614-447-2739 to get connected with a Season Ticket Member representative.
