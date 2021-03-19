MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - Thirty-four student-athletes from the University of Rio Grande are among those named to the River States Conference Fall and Winter Scholar-Athlete Teams for the 2020-21 school year.
Representing the RedStorm were the following:
* Women's Cross Country--juniors Sarah Shepard (Lancaster, OH), Hunter Rockhold (Clinton, OH) and Madison Duskey (Beverly, OH); along with sophomores Cecilia Murphy (Fayetteville, OH), Rachelle Wolford (Marysville, OH) and Kathleen Root (Old Fort, OH);
* Men's Cross Country--freshmen Austin Setty (Fairfield, OH) and Antoine Sullivan, Jr. (Shaker Heights, OH)
* Volleyball--seniors Macy Roell (Farmersville, OH), Baleigh Bradley (Portsmouth, OH) and Jordan Walker (Rio Grande, OH); juniors Jess Youse (Pettisville, OH) and Abby Wood (Jackson, OH); and sophomores Kacie Trame (Toledo, OH), Molly O'Brien (Sylvania, OH), Kylie Tong (Latham, OH) and Sydney Mullins (Wellston, OH);
* Women's Indoor Track & Field--sophomores Kathleen Root (Old Fort, OH) and Sierra Cress (Greenville, OH);
* Men's Indoor Track & Field--sophomore Keelan Kilgour (Jackson, OH) and six freshmen - Tristan Janey (Crown City, OH), Eric Weber (Bidwell, OH), Josiah Edwards (South Webster, OH), Travis Hunt (New Paris, OH), Austin Setty (Fairfield, OH) and Finn Tomlin (Georgetown, OH);
* Men's Basketball--senior Bobby Anderson (Catlettsburg, KY) and sophomore Shiloah Blevins (South Webster, OH);
* Women's Basketball--senior Makayla Liedtke (Beverly, OH); junior Avery Harper (Seaman, OH); and the sophomore quartet of Lexi Woods (Waverly, OH), Reagan Willingham (Ashville, OH), Courtney Pifher (New Washington, OH) and Kaylie Apperson (McConnelsville, OH).
Rio’s seven honorees in Men’s Indoor Track & Field tied for a conference-high.
To be named, student-athletes must have a 3.25 grade-point average or higher, have at least two semesters of attendance prior to the current term, participate in an RSC sport and be nominated by their institution.
The NAIA sponsors a similar award program of the NAIA-Daktronics Scholar-Athlete, which is awarded to juniors and seniors with a 3.50 GPA or higher.
