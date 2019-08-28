Date Opponent/Location Time

8/21 ..............@ Northwest ......................5:00

8/24 ..............Felicity Franklin ...............4:30

8/26 ..............@ Unioto ............................7:15

8/28 ..............@ Rock Hill ......................6:00

9/3 ................Portstmouth West .............7:00

9/4 ................@ Westfall .........................5:00

9/9 ................@ West Union ...................5:00

9/12 ..............Northwest ...........................6:00

9/16 ...............Southeastern .....................6:00

9/18 ...............Gallia Academy ...............6:00

9/23 ...............Westfall .............................5:00

9/26 ...............West Union .......................5:00

9/30 ...............Zane Trace .......................5:00

10/3 ...............@ North Adams ..............6:00

10/7 ...............Rock Hill ..........................6:00

10/8 ...............Peebles ..............................6:00

