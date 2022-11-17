OHSAA logo

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the bracket pairings and sites for next week’s football state semifinal games. The geography of the four state semifinalists in each division is the primary factor in determining how the regional champions will be paired. A team’s won-lost record, regional seed and state rank do not factor into the pairings.

The regional finals are this weekend, with Division I, II, III and V games on Friday and Division IV, VI and VII games on Saturday. All games kick off at 7 p.m. and all tickets are available at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.


