COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the bracket pairings and sites for next week’s football state semifinal games. The geography of the four state semifinalists in each division is the primary factor in determining how the regional champions will be paired. A team’s won-lost record, regional seed and state rank do not factor into the pairings.
The regional finals are this weekend, with Division I, II, III and V games on Friday and Division IV, VI and VII games on Saturday. All games kick off at 7 p.m. and all tickets are available at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.
Neutral sites receive a rental fee payment from the OHSAA and sites keep revenue from concessions, parking and program sales.
OHSAA Football State Semifinal Bracket Pairings
Designated home team will be determined after the regional finals.
Regional final pairings also included.
Division I State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 25, 7 p.m.
Region 1 vs. Region 3 at Mansfield Arlin Field
Region 2 vs. Region 4 at Piqua Alexander Stadium
Division I Regional Finals – Friday, Nov. 18
Region 1 - 1 Lakewood St. Edward (12-1) vs. 3 Mentor (9-3) at Euclid Community Stadium
Region 2 - 2 Springfield (11-1) vs. 8 Powell Olentangy Liberty (8-5) at London Bowlus Field
Region 3 - 1 Gahanna-Lincoln (12-1) vs. 3 New Albany (10-3) at Historic Crew Stadium
Region 4 - 1 Cin. Archbishop Moeller (12-1) vs. 3 West Chester Lakota West (13-0) at Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium
Division II State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 25, 7 p.m.
If Avon Wins Region 6:
Region 5 vs. Region 6 at Parma Byers Field
Region 7 vs. Region 8 at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus
If Toledo Central Catholic Wins Region 6:
Region 5 vs. Region 7 at TBA
Region 6 vs. Region 8 at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field
Division II Regional Finals – Friday, Nov. 18
Region 5 - 1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-1) vs. 3 Hudson (13-0) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium
Region 6 - 1 Avon (12-1) vs. 3 Toledo Central Catholic (12-1) at Perkins Firelands Health Stadium
Region 7 - 1 Massillon Washington (11-1) vs. 2 Uniontown Lake (12-1) at Parma Byers Field
Region 8 - 4 Kings Mills Kings (12-1) vs. vs. 10 Cincinnati Anderson (8-5) at Mason Atrium Stadium
Division III State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 25, 7 p.m.
Region 9 vs. Region 10 at Euclid Community Stadium
Region 11 vs. Region 12 at London Bowlus Field
Division III Regional Finals – Friday, Nov. 18
Region 9 - 1 Chardon (11-1) vs. 2 Canfield (11-1) at Ravenna Portage Community Bank Stadium, Harry Gilchrist Field
Region 10 - 1 Parma Heights Holy Name (10-2) vs. 10 Parma Padua Franciscan (8-5) at Maple Heights Stadium
Region 11 - 3 Columbus Bishop Watterson (12-1) vs. 5 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (12-1) at St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium
Region 12 - 1 Hamilton Badin (13-0) vs. 3 Tipp City Tippecanoe (11-1) at Trotwood-Madison Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex
Division IV State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 26, 7 p.m.
If Glenville Wins Region 14:
Region 13 vs. Region 14 at Canal Fulton Northwest Jim Schalmo Field, Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium
Region 16 vs. Region 15 at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus
If Van Wert Wins Region 14:
Region 13 vs. Region 15 at East Liverpool Patterson Field
Region 16 vs. Region 14 at Sidney Memorial Stadium
Division IV Regional Finals – Saturday, Nov. 19
Region 13 - 1 Beloit West Branch (12-1) vs. 6 Jefferson Area (10-3) at Niles McKinley Bo Rein Stadium
Region 14 - 1 Cleveland Glenville (12-0) vs. 6 Van Wert (12-1) at Tiffin Columbian Frost-Kalnow Stadium
Region 15 - 2 Steubenville (11-2) vs. 4 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (10-3) at St. Clairsville Red Devils Stadium
Region 16 - 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (13-0) vs. 2 Cincinnati Taft (11-2) at Lakota West Firebird Field
Division V State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 25, 7 p.m.
Region 17 vs. Region 18 at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium
Region 19 vs. Region 20 at Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium
Division V Regional Finals – Friday, Nov. 18
Region 17 - 1 Canfield South Range (13-0) vs. 3 Perry (11-2) at Berkshire Great Lakes Cheese Stadium
Region 18 - 1 Liberty Center (13-0) vs. 2 Bloomdale Elmwood (12-1) at Perrysburg Widdel Field at Steineker Stadium
Region 19 - 1 Ironton (13-0) vs. 2 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (13-0) at Waverly Raidiger Field
Region 20 - 1 Germantown Valley View (12-1) vs. 2 West Milton Milton-Union (12-0) at Piqua Alexander Stadium
Division VI State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 26, 7 p.m.
Region 21 vs. Region 23 at Canfield South Range Reminder Athletic Complex
Region 22 vs. Region 24 at Lima Spartan Stadium
Division VI Regional Finals – Saturday, Nov. 19
Region 21 - 1 Kirtland (13-0) vs. 3 Mogadore (11-0) at Nordonia Boliantz Stadium
Region 22 - 3 Columbia Station Columbia (13-0) vs. 5 Columbus Grove (11-2) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium
Region 23 - 1 Beverly Fort Frye (12-1) vs. 3 Bellaire (9-4) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium
Region 24 - 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (13-0) vs.2 Harrod Allen East (12-1) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field
Division VII State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 26, 7 p.m.
If Warren JFK Wins Region 25 and Newark Catholic Wins Region 27:
Region 25 vs. Region 27 at Orrville Red Rider Stadium, Heartland Field
If Warren JFK Wins Region 25 and River Wins Region 27:
Region 25 vs. Region 27 at Martins Ferry Purple Rider Stadium
If Danville Wins Region 25 and Newark Catholic Wins Region 27:
Region 25 vs. Region 27 at Big Walnut High School
If Danville Wins Region 25 and River Wins Region 27:
Region 25 vs. Region 27 at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium
Region 26 vs. Region 28 at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field
Division VII Regional Finals – Saturday, Nov. 19
Region 25 - 1 Warren John F. Kennedy (11-1) vs. 3 Danville (11-2) at New Philadelphia Quaker Stadium
Region 26 - 2 Antwerp (13-0) vs. 4 Lima Central Catholic (9-4) at Findlay Donnell Stadium
Region 27 - 1 Newark Catholic (10-1) vs. 2 Hannibal River (12-1) Cambridge McFarland Stadium
Region 28 - 2 Fort Loramie (11-2) vs. 5 New Bremen (10-3) at Sidney Memorial Stadium
Brackets and playoff information: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2021/2022-OHSAA-Football-Playoffs-Coverage
Media Note: Host sites handle media credentials for all regional playoff games. Press box seats are determined by the OHSAA priority seating scale at: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/FB-MediaPressBoxMemo.pdf
All-Time Playoff History Database: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/history/FootballParticipants.pdf
MaxPreps Ohio Football Home (stats, scoreboard): https://www.maxpreps.com/state/football/ohio.htm
