Date Location/Opponent Time

3/28 McClain @ VA Memorial 4:30

3/29 @ Oak Hill 5:00

3/30 @ Portsmouth 5:00

3/31 @ Wellston 5:00

4/4 Southeastern 5:15

4/5 North Adams 5:30

4/6 Unioto 5:15

4/8 @ Westfall 5:15

4/11 @ Adena 5:15

4/12 Valley @ VA Memorial 5:00

4/13 Huntington 5:15

4/14 Northwest 5:00

4/18 @ Paint Valley 5:15

4/20 @ Zane Trace 5:15

4/22 @ Southeastern 5:15

4/25 Unioto 5:15

4/27 Westfall 5:15

4/29 Adena 5:15

4/30 ZF Classic — Eastern Pike/Portsmouth 11:00

5/2 @ Huntington 5:15

5/3 Chesapeake 5:00

5/4 Paint Valley 5:15

5/6 Zane Trace 5:15

5/9 Eastern Pike @ VA Memorial 5:00

5/10 Peebles @ VA Memorial 5:00

