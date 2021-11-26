Historic Crew Stadium Bubble - Exterior (1).jpg

COLUMBUS – The Columbus Crew completed the inflation of the seasonal bubble encompassing the field at Historic Crew Stadium on Tuesday, November 16.

A solution for winter months that will be utilized by the Crew’s First Team and Academy, the structure represents a significant investment by Haslam Sports Group and the Edwards family, demonstrating their continued commitment to creating a dynamic, first-in-class MLS training facility for all Crew soccer operations at the OhioHealth Performance Center and Historic Crew Stadium.

