COLUMBUS – The Columbus Crew completed the inflation of the seasonal bubble encompassing the field at Historic Crew Stadium on Tuesday, November 16.
A solution for winter months that will be utilized by the Crew’s First Team and Academy, the structure represents a significant investment by Haslam Sports Group and the Edwards family, demonstrating their continued commitment to creating a dynamic, first-in-class MLS training facility for all Crew soccer operations at the OhioHealth Performance Center and Historic Crew Stadium.
