BOYS

Waverly 67, Wheelersburg 58

Western 58, East 8

Eastern 39, Portsmouth West 48

Minford 56, Valley 30

Oak Hill 50, South Webster 25

New Boston 77, Notre Dame 44

Symmes Valley 77, Green 71

Whiteoak 46, Northwest 40

Peebles 70, Ripley 63

Miami Trace 69, Lynchburg-Clay 38

North Adams 66, Fayetteville 62

GIRLS 

Piketon 55, Paint Valley 46

Unioto 47, Southeastern 39

Huntington 49, Westfall 35

Adena 54, Zane Trace 22

