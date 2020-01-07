BOYS
Waverly 67, Wheelersburg 58
Western 58, East 8
Eastern 39, Portsmouth West 48
Minford 56, Valley 30
Oak Hill 50, South Webster 25
New Boston 77, Notre Dame 44
Symmes Valley 77, Green 71
Whiteoak 46, Northwest 40
Peebles 70, Ripley 63
Miami Trace 69, Lynchburg-Clay 38
North Adams 66, Fayetteville 62
GIRLS
Piketon 55, Paint Valley 46
Unioto 47, Southeastern 39
Huntington 49, Westfall 35
Adena 54, Zane Trace 22
