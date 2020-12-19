# Name Ht. Gr.
1 Hyunwoo Yang 5-8 12
2 Levi Gullion 6-3 11
3 Shane Leedy 6-0 12
4 Brody Fuller 6-0 12
5 Tra Swayne 6-3 11
10 Sawyer Pendleton 6-0 12
11 Brady Coreno 6-0 11
14 Owen Armstrong 6-1 10
15 Kydan Potts 6-2 11
# Name Ht. Gr.
20 Chris Chandler 6-4 12
32 Jayden Thacker 5-9 10
34 Alex Jenkins 6-1 10
42 Tre Jenkins 6-1 10
50 Hunter McComas 6-3 11
Head Coach: Kyle Miller
Assistants: Nathan Childers, Gary Veach, Mark Shifko, & Baden Fuller
