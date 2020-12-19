# Name Ht. Gr.

1 Hyunwoo Yang 5-8 12

2 Levi Gullion 6-3 11

3 Shane Leedy 6-0 12

4 Brody Fuller 6-0 12

5 Tra Swayne 6-3 11

10 Sawyer Pendleton 6-0 12

11 Brady Coreno 6-0 11

14 Owen Armstrong 6-1 10

15 Kydan Potts 6-2 11

20 Chris Chandler 6-4 12

32 Jayden Thacker 5-9 10

34 Alex Jenkins 6-1 10

42 Tre Jenkins 6-1 10

50 Hunter McComas 6-3 11

Head Coach: Kyle Miller

Assistants: Nathan Childers, Gary Veach, Mark Shifko, & Baden Fuller

