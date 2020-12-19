# Name Ht. Pos. Gr.

00 Kennedy Jenkins 5-10 F/C 10

1 Savannah McNelly 5-7 F/C 11

2 Addison Johnson 5-4 G/F 10

3 Halynn Smith 5’10 G/F 9

4 Maggie Armstrong 5-8 G/F 9

10 Bailey Vulgamore 5-8 G/F 10

12 Ali Taylor 5-7 G/F 9

14 Laney Brown 5-10 F/C 9

15 Jazzlyn Lamerson 5-7 G/F 10

23 Hayleigh Risner 5-11 F/C 10

42 Natalie Cooper 5-10 F/C 10

Head Coach: Brett Coreno

Assistant Varsity Coach: Faith Pennington

Junior Varsity Coach: Walt Woodruff

