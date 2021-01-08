Notre Dame 54, Western 57
Piketon 53, Paint Valley 35
Waverly 65, Northwest 42
Eastern 30, Wheelersburg 90
Portsmouth West 48, South Webster 36
Oak Hill 49, Minford 86
Portsmouth Clay 51, Green 48
Unioto 62, Southeastern 38
Huntington 49, Westfall 65
