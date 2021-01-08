Notre Dame 54, Western 57

Piketon 53, Paint Valley 35

Waverly 65, Northwest 42

Eastern 30, Wheelersburg 90

Portsmouth West 48, South Webster 36

Oak Hill 49, Minford 86

Portsmouth Clay 51, Green 48

Unioto 62, Southeastern 38

Huntington 49, Westfall 65

